Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 1, 2026

Israeli tourist dies in apparent kayaking accident in western Norway

By Nava Freiberg Today, 1:02 pm
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Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.

A 24-year-old Israeli man from Jerusalem died yesterday during a kayaking incident on Lake Vangsvatnet in western Norway, the Foreign Ministry says, confirming reports on the matter.

“The Israeli embassy in Oslo and the Department for Israelis in Distress Abroad have been handling the case with the local authorities since the report was received. They are in contact with the family and are supporting them during this difficult time,” the ministry says.

According to a Norwegian police report, search and rescue operations for two men whose kayak had been overturned began around 2 p.m. and lasted for around two hours. A friend of the Israeli man, who had been with him during the outing, was rescued from the water conscious and taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, the report says. It’s unclear where and when the deceased Israeli man was confirmed dead.

Norwegian media reported that there was no indication of criminal activity, that both men were wearing lifejackets, and that an investigation has been opened to determine the cause of death.

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