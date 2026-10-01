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Omani copilot’s social media ‘talks about killing Jews’; Israel will take part in probing him — official

By Lazar Berman Today, 5:33 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Passengers embark on a FlyDubai aircraft at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel, September 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Passengers embark on a FlyDubai aircraft at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel, September 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

The Omani copilot who stabbed the pilot on the flydubai flight yesterday discussed killing Jews on social media, an Israeli official tells The Times of Israel.

The official adds that the attacker asked the Emirati crew members to kill him, citing conversations with passengers on the flight.

“This was a person who was willing to commit suicide,” says the official. “His social media accounts [say] clearly that he has been radicalized into jihadist ideology. He talks about killing Jews.”

“We can’t say for sure until the investigation’s over,” the official continues, “but it certainly seems like he was a suicide actor who was probably going to try to down that plane.”

“Our understanding is he’s going to be transferred to the UAE,” the official continues. “We will be part of that investigation.”

In the meantime, Israel is doing its own internal investigation and making changes to security procedures, says the official.

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