Flydubai pilots who took control of plane were there in order to fly it back to UAE — report

The two relief pilots — one of whom is British — who assumed control of flydubai flight 1073 yesterday and landed it safely following an attack by the copilot were on the plane in order to fly it back to Dubai from Tel Aviv, Channel 12 reports.

The original flight would have gone over the permitted flying time for pilots, reports the outlet, so the second crew was sent along.

Dozens of Omani pilots working for flydubai flew the Dubai-Tel Aviv route in recent years, according to Channel 12.