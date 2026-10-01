Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 1, 2026

Flydubai passengers to PM: We didn’t know if others were in on plot

By Lazar Berman Today, 6:06 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with survivors of the flydubai flight that was attacked, October 1, 2026. (screenshot/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with survivors of the flydubai flight that was attacked, October 1, 2026. (screenshot/GPO)

Flydubai passengers who intervened and took the Omani pilot who tried to attack the plane into custody tell Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that they didn’t know initially if any crew members were also in on the attack plot.

In a video released by Netanyahu’s office, they say that they insisted that the attacker speak with crew members in English so that they would know what he was saying. “That’s very interesting,” responds Netanyahu.

“We tried to simply maintain control over the situation, because we couldn’t trust anyone,” one of the passengers says.

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