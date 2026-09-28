Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, September 28, 2026
5 men suspected of plotting attack at RAF base are UK citizens in their 20s, police say
FAIRFORD, England — The five men arrested over the suspected attack yesterday at a US-operated air force base in England are all British nationals, authorities say.
The men are from London and are all in their 20s, Counter Terrorism Policing say.
It’s not yet clear if they were acting as proxies for Iran or Russia or what their motives were.
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