Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 27, 2026
Man arrested on suspicion of involvement in 2025 murder of father and son in Yafia
A 29-year-old man from Yafia was arrested in his home this morning on suspicion of involvement in the murder of father and son Khaled and Majd Mhajne in the northern Arab town on December 20, 2025, police say.
The Nazareth Magistrate’s Court has extended the suspect’s detention until Thursday.
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