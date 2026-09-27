Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 27, 2026

Man arrested on suspicion of involvement in 2025 murder of father and son in Yafia

By Noam Lehmann Today, 2:05 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

A 29-year-old man from Yafia was arrested in his home this morning on suspicion of involvement in the murder of father and son Khaled and Majd Mhajne in the northern Arab town on December 20, 2025, police say.

The Nazareth Magistrate’s Court has extended the suspect’s detention until Thursday.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.