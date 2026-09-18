Jewish radio host Sid Rosenberg says he ‘charmed’ JD Vance after slamming VP’s stances on Israel

JTA — Conservative radio personality Sid Rosenberg — a vocal supporter of US President Donald Trump and critic of Vice President JD Vance’s positions toward Israel — left a meeting with Vance on Thursday giddy with optimism.

“I went in there with very low expectations,” Rosenberg told the hosts of WABC Radio’s “Cats & Cosby.”

Noting that multiple people had assured him Vance would win him over, Rosenberg confirmed that “he did.”

“I think I charmed him more,” he said.

The highly publicized meeting occurred amid Vance’s attempts to make overtures to the Jewish community following a series of controversial remarks about Israel, in order to shore up support for a possible 2028 presidential run.

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Rosenberg, a Jewish New Yorker and friend of Trump, has faulted Vance for not being “strong enough on Israel.” He has also called for Vance to distance himself from Tucker Carlson, a far-right commentator who is staunchly anti-Israel and has repeatedly platformed antisemites and Holocaust deniers. Vance has described Carlson as a “friend.”

“Honestly, I’ve been very critical of JD, very critical,” said Rosenberg, who hosts his own WABC show, “Sid & Friends In The Morning.”

This week, Vance said the US can’t let its policies in the Middle East be “subservient” to those of Israel, and must place its own interests first. He also said Trump “has shown a willingness to actually part ways with Bibi Netanyahu when he feels like the interests of the American people are different from the interests of the government of Israel.”

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Rosenberg told Rita Cosby and her co-host John Catsimatidis that he was “really surprised” to receive an invitation to meet with the vice president, after they both spoke last month at a Republican Jewish Coalition meeting in Las Vegas.

“The talk was that I was going to grill JD Vance on Tucker Carlson and the Israel comments he’s been making as of late,” Rosenberg said. “This was more of a get-to-know-each-other session.”

While Rosenberg explained that most of their conversation would remain off the record, he emphasized that “it went well” and they “hit it off,” adding that the two men would likely have “many more meetings about very substantial things” in the future.

Though he remained outspoken about his preference for Secretary of State Marco Rubio as a 2028 presidential nominee, Rosenberg said that if Vance is “going to be our guy,” he left Thursday’s meeting feeling like he could work with him.

“He is willing to listen,” Rosenberg said. “I don’t think by any stretch that JD Vance hates Israel, hates the Jewish people.”

Just a few hours before Rosenberg’s meeting with the vice president, i24 News reported that Vance was also planning to host a Shabbat dinner this week as another way to reach out to Jewish Republicans.

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“Vice President Vance is making considerable outreach efforts to the American Jewish community, particularly with this Shabbat dinner,” Shabbos Kestenbaum, a pro-Israel campus activist and Trump supporter who spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2024, told The Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

Kestenbaum, who filed a Title VI lawsuit against Harvard University for ignoring antisemitism in 2024, added that he looks “forward to working together on our common interests while also expressing our concerns.”

In response to Vance’s recent remarks on Israel and Netanyahu, Sam Markstein, national political director for the RJC, told JTA in a statement that “the vice president has said, time and again, that Israel is a close and important ally of the United States.”

Markstein recalled how at last month’s RJC meeting — where both Vance and Rosenberg also spoke — Israel’s former minister for strategic affairs, Ron Dermer, said he’d be “forever grateful” for Vance’s role in the June 2025 US-Israeli conflict with Iran.

“All true partnerships between proud, independent, sovereign nations have room for disagreement — that is the mark of the alliance’s strength,” Markstein added.

Vance’s address at the RJC meeting was seen across the media as a chance to mend ties with Jewish conservatives, particularly regarding his views toward Israel and his connection to Carlson. The vice president spoke at a closed-door session, during which he reportedly described Israel as “extremely important to America’s national security,” according to Axios.

Regarding another podcaster seen as right-wing, Joe Rogan, Vance argued that “the best approach is to actually go in there, and talk to him, and make the best argument you can,” The Wall Street Journal reported. Although the vice president denounced a third podcaster, the white supremacist Nick Fuentes, as someone who “really does hate Jews,” he did not offer an opinion on Carlson, according to reports.

After the address, Rosenberg slammed Vance for foregoing “a chance to hammer” Carlson and for blaming antisemitism on immigration, which the radio host called “silly.”

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But following what he described as “a great meeting” with the vice president on Thursday, Rosenberg appeared to have changed his tune.

Asked by Cosby if he walked away optimistic about Vance’s stance on Israel, Rosenberg responded, “The answer is yes.”

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.