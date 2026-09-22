After cordial meeting with Trump, Mamdani renews attack on ‘architect of genocide’ Netanyahu

After holding a surprisingly cordial meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani repeats his verbal attacks on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that in his view, the premier should be arrested during his upcoming visit to the UN General Assembly in the city.

“When it comes to Benjamin Netanyahu, I have described him as I believe him to be — a war criminal and an architect of a horrific genocide of the Palestinian people,” Mamdani tells CNN in an interview, adding that the issue was discussed during the meeting with Trump.

The far-left mayor, who vowed for months to arrest Netanyahu if he came to New York City even though he lacks the authority to do so, recently acknowledged he is powerless to prevent the visit, and added that he will not be attending planned protests against the premier’s presence.

Citing the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Netanyahu over alleged war crimes during the war in Gaza against Palestinian terror group Hamas, Mamdani says: “I do believe that that is something that should be honored, because what we want to see, and we’ve been talking about this today, is a faith in our politics, a faith in accountability.”

“If the International Criminal Court deems someone worthy of an arrest because of a violation of those laws, then who are we to say that anyone should be above that? And I think very clearly that everyone should be held accountable to it,” he says.

Netanyahu is scheduled to address the General Assembly on Thursday.

During their meeting, Trump heaped praise on Mamdani as the pair set aside their political differences to discuss immigration enforcement and a multi-billion dollar housing project.

“Hopefully, you’re going to be a great [mayor]. I’ll be able to say you’re going to be a great one, and you’re off to a start,” Trump tells Mamdani at a news conference.

“We appreciate the president’s commitment to the city,” Mamdani says of Trump. “We’ve both spoken about very different approaches, very different beliefs, and I will continue to have conversations with the president, and frankly with anyone who can deliver relief to the people of this city.”