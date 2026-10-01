Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 1, 2026

Iraq gives Iran-backed factions until June 30, 2027, to disarm

By AFP Today, 10:06 am
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Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi announces June 30 as a new deadline for Iran-backed armed factions to turn over their weapons to the state, following the end of the US-led coalition’s mission in the country.

“October 1 is considered a serious beginning to address the issue of weapons outside state control… according to a clear roadmap and agreed timelines extending no later than June 30, 2027,” Zaidi says in a statement, after having backed away from an initial September 30 deadline.

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