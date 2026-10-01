Shin Bet agents said heading to Dubai for security prep ahead of repatriation flights

Shin Bet agents headed to Dubai this morning in preparation for the repatriation of Israeli travelers stranded there following yesterday’s attack on a flydubai plane, the Ynet news outlet reports.

The Shin Bet representatives will handle security preparations ahead of the repatriation flights, which are expected to begin tomorrow.

The flights will be operated by Israel to return passengers who had been booked on non-Israeli airlines and who now find themselves without a way home.

Flydubai, which usually operates up to 10 daily flights along its Dubai-Tel Aviv route, has temporarily suspended flights to Israel as it investigates yesterday’s attack aboard Flight 1073.

The copilot stabbed and seriously injured the pilot and sent the jet plunging nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds before being subdued and tied up by passengers. Two off-duty pilots who were aboard the flight took over the cockpit to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

A second flydubai plane was dispatched to Saudi Arabia hours later to return the roughly 170 passengers to Israel.