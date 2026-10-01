Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 1, 2026

IDF: Terrorist who took part in Oct. 7, claimed to be a journalist, killed in Khan Younis

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 8:12 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

A graphic released by the IDF on October 1, 2026, shows Mhammad Abd al-Aziz, who was killed in an Israeli strike in Khan Younis, Gaza, on September 30, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)
A graphic released by the IDF on October 1, 2026, shows Mhammad Abd al-Aziz, who was killed in an Israeli strike in Khan Younis, Gaza, on September 30, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)

A Hamas terrorist who participated in the October 7, 2023, onslaught and was claimed as a journalist was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday, the military says.

The strike in Khan Younis killed Mohammad al-Najar, who Palestinian media identified after his death as a journalist. The IDF says Najar, as a member of Hamas’s military wing, invaded Israel on October 7, 2023.

Najar had been advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians and attempting to restore Hamas capabilities, “while systematically violating the ceasefire agreement,” the military says.

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