IDF: Terrorist who took part in Oct. 7, claimed to be a journalist, killed in Khan Younis

A Hamas terrorist who participated in the October 7, 2023, onslaught and was claimed as a journalist was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday, the military says.

The strike in Khan Younis killed Mohammad al-Najar, who Palestinian media identified after his death as a journalist. The IDF says Najar, as a member of Hamas’s military wing, invaded Israel on October 7, 2023.

Najar had been advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians and attempting to restore Hamas capabilities, “while systematically violating the ceasefire agreement,” the military says.