EU urges Washington to rethink denial of visas to Palestinian officials for UN General Assembly
The European Union says it regrets Washington’s decision to deny visas for the second year running to Palestinian Authority officials seeking to attend the UN General Assembly in New York this month.
“In light of its existing headquarters agreements with the UN and its obligations as host state, we urge the United States for this decision to be reconsidered,” says Anouar El Anouni, a spokesman for the EU’s diplomatic service.
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