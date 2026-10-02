US deploys two more Patriot batteries to Saudi Arabian and Qatar energy sites — report

The United States military recently deployed two extra Patriot missile defense system batteries to Saudi Arabia and Qatar to defend their oil and gas facilities, two US officials and one regional source tell the Axios news site.

The delivery occurred last month, according to the report.

According to the report, the US will need to use Saudi airspace if it resumes significant operations against Iran, but will likely be denied if Riyadh feels that its energy facilities will be exposed to Iranian attacks.

A US Central Command spokesman declines to comment on the report.