Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 2, 2026
Netanyahu: We are still working to understand who, if anyone, sent Omani flydubai pilot
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
Israel still does not know if the Omani flydubai pilot was acting alone or not, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“As more time goes by, the picture is becoming clearer,” says Netanyahu in a video released by his office.
“Yaniv [Hayun] and his hero friends prevented a September 11-like disaster,” says the prime minister. “The perpetrator went through Islamist radicalization.”
The pilot, he says, “came to crash the plane along with its passengers.”
“We are clarifying right now if he was sent,” Netanyahu adds. “And whoever sent him will pay a heavy price.”
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