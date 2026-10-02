IDF: Soldier filmed threatening Bedouin man removed from combat duty

A soldier who was filmed several days ago threatening a Bedouin man during a search of his home has been removed from combat duty, the IDF tells The Times of Israel.

The soldier was filmed on September 29 threatening a Bedouin man after entering his home near the village of a-Taybeh, close to Ramallah. In the video, which was sent to the man’s father, Mohammed Kaabneh, the soldier can be heard saying that “he will be beaten to a pulp; his eyes will be black and blue.”

According to the father, the incident occurred after settlers pepper-sprayed another of his sons and later entered the family’s home with soldiers and damaged property.

The IDF says that on the day, troops were dispatched to the area of the village of a-Taybeh following a report of a confrontation between Israeli civilians and a Bedouin family.

“Upon their arrival, the troops did not identify any confrontation and conducted an operational search of the house. The troops did not use violence against any of those involved. The conduct of the soldier seen in the video is inconsistent with the IDF’s values. Following an investigation into the incident, the soldier faced disciplinary proceedings, at the conclusion of which it was decided to remove him from combat duty,” the IDF says.

"הבן שלך מפורק מכות": פורעים יהודים פרצו לבית משפחה בדואית בשטח B, שברו הרסו תקפו את אחד הילדים וחייל שהיה איתם שלח סרטון מאיים מהבית לאבא. pic.twitter.com/3BdLCqOlVg — כרמלה מנשה (@ela1949) October 1, 2026