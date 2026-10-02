Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 2, 2026
Report: At least 6 Arab bus drivers assaulted in Jerusalem since Wednesday; just 1 arrest made
At least six Arab bus drivers have been physically assaulted by Jewish youth in racially motivated attacks since Wednesday in Jerusalem, the Haaretz daily reports.
The attacks involved teens spitting on drivers, throwing rocks and beating them in various locations throughout the city, Haaretz reports.
Only one minor was arrested in connection to one of the cases, the report says.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here