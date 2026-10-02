Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 2, 2026

Report: At least 6 Arab bus drivers assaulted in Jerusalem since Wednesday; just 1 arrest made

Today, 7:02 pm
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At least six Arab bus drivers have been physically assaulted by Jewish youth in racially motivated attacks since Wednesday in Jerusalem, the Haaretz daily reports.

The attacks involved teens spitting on drivers, throwing rocks and beating them in various locations throughout the city, Haaretz reports.

Only one minor was arrested in connection to one of the cases, the report says.

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