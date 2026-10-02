US imposes sanctions on Hamas financial network, including two France-based funds

WASHINGTON — The United States issues additional sanctions targeting Hamas’s financial network, including targeting a member of the Palestinian terror group’s military wing, two France-based fundraisers, and two entities, the US Treasury Department said.

“These designations expose a sophisticated, multi‑year financing architecture that moved more than $2 million to Hamas through deceptive charitable fronts and cryptocurrency channels, demonstrating the organization’s persistent ability to adapt its fundraising mechanisms to evade detection,” Treasury says in a statement.

The Hamas member, Saleem Abdallah Saleem al-Zaq, is a battalion deputy in the Hamas military wing based in Gaza, Treasury says. He oversees a financial network that has used various money services businesses and cryptocurrency wallets to transfer significant funds to the Hamas Al-Qassam Brigades, it adds.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.