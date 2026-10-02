Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 2, 2026

Tanker hit by unknown projectile while leaving Hormuz; no casualties reported

By Reuters Today, 6:53 pm
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A tanker was struck by an unknown projectile while transiting outbound through the Strait of Hormuz, causing a small fire and a blackout onboard, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency says.

The fire was extinguished and no casualties or environmental damage were reported, UKMTO says.

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