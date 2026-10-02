Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 2, 2026
Tanker hit by unknown projectile while leaving Hormuz; no casualties reported
A tanker was struck by an unknown projectile while transiting outbound through the Strait of Hormuz, causing a small fire and a blackout onboard, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency says.
The fire was extinguished and no casualties or environmental damage were reported, UKMTO says.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here