‘A complete lie’: Hegseth denies WaPo report that Pentagon is publicly undercounting Iran war deaths
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth denies a report in the Washington Post that at least four more American servicemembers have been killed during the Iran war than the 18 acknowledged by the Pentagon.
“This is DISGUSTING and FAKE. A complete LIE,” he writes on X. “Shame on the Washington Post — they’re worse than Iranian state media.”
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