Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 19, 2026

‘A complete lie’: Hegseth denies WaPo report that Pentagon is publicly undercounting Iran war deaths

Today, 2:53 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during the POW/MIA National Recognition Day Ceremony at the Pentagon, September 18, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during the POW/MIA National Recognition Day Ceremony at the Pentagon, September 18, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth denies a report in the Washington Post that at least four more American servicemembers have been killed during the Iran war than the 18 acknowledged by the Pentagon.

“This is DISGUSTING and FAKE. A complete LIE,” he writes on X. “Shame on the Washington Post — they’re worse than Iranian state media.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.