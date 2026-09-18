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US official says Trump unlikely to meet with Netanyahu at UN, citing scheduling difficulties

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:32 am
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

US President Donald Trump (right) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet at the United Nations General Assembly on September 26, 2018, at UN Headquarters. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
US President Donald Trump (right) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet at the United Nations General Assembly on September 26, 2018, at UN Headquarters. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not among the world leaders scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York next week, and it’s unlikely the pair will have time in their schedules to squeeze in a sit-down, a US official tells The Times of Israel.

Trump will meet with the leaders of the UK, Mexico and Japan on Tuesday before heading back to Washington to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, the US official says.

Netanyahu is set to speak on Thursday and will only be in town for about a day.

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