Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, September 21, 2026
Trump administration said to propose investing $5 billion in rebuilding Gulf energy sites after Iran war
The Trump administration has proposed investing $5 billion in a new fund that would help Middle East countries rebuild energy infrastructure battered in the Iran war and reduce their reliance on the Strait of Hormuz to transport oil and gas, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing US and Middle Eastern officials and documents.
Reuters cannot immediately verify the report.
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