Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 18, 2026
South Korea’s FM stresses to Rubio its intent to contribute to restoring free passage in Hormuz
South Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday and reaffirmed Seoul’s willingness to contribute substantively to restoring free passage through the Strait of Hormuz, Yonhap news agency reports.
Cho travelled to Washington this week for talks with Rubio and members of the US Congress.
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