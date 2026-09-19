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Interfaith group unveils 100-meter shroud with names of 20,000 children killed in Gaza war at UN

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Representatives of an interfaith coalition unveil a shroud with the names of 20,000 Gazan children killed in the Israel-Hamas war, September 18, 2026. (Justice For All)
Representatives of an interfaith coalition unveil a shroud with the names of 20,000 Gazan children killed in the Israel-Hamas war, September 18, 2026. (Justice For All)

An interfaith human rights group unveiled yesterday a large shroud at the UN Church Center in New York, including the names of 20,000 Palestinian children it says were killed by the Israel Defense Forces during the war against Hamas in Gaza.

The 100-meter (328-foot) display, as part of the 81st annual UN General Assembly, was “prepared by Doctors Against Genocide, Priests Against Genocide USA, Justice for All, and partner groups,” according to Justice for All.

It is unclear where the names were sourced. The Hamas-run health ministry in the enclave maintains a register of those killed in the war, although the toll does not differentiate between combatants and civilians.

The Israeli military believes that Hamas’s overall toll of 73,400 dead is largely accurate, with IDF officials estimating that two to three civilians were killed for every dead terror operative.

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