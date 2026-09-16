NYC man who attacked Israeli in hate crime after Oct. 7 sentenced to 90 days

NEW YORK — An assailant convicted of an antisemitic hate crime for attacking an Israeli in New York City after the October 7, 2023, invasion of Israel was sentenced on Tuesday to 90 days in jail.

Yehia Amin in March pleaded guilty to assault as a hate crime in the third degree in Manhattan’s New York Supreme Criminal Court.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said Amin was sentenced Tuesday to 90 days in jail followed by five years of probation, under the terms of a plea agreement.

Before the sentencing, Amin had been free on his own recognizance.

Amin smiled throughout the sentencing hearing and flashed a “V” symbol with his hands, according to local publication AMNY.

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On October 18, 2023, shortly after the Hamas invasion of Israel, Amin stalked and punched a 23-year-old Jewish Israeli near Times Square, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said in an indictment after the incident.

Yehia Amin was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 5 years’ probation after pleading guilty to assault as a hate crime for the antisemitic attack on Oct. 18, 2023. https://t.co/yUULeggFP4 — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) September 16, 2026

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The victim was with four friends, all of whom were wearing kippahs, when they walked by Amin, who recognized them as Jewish and pursued them, the document said.

Amin, who was 28 at the time of the attack, taunted the group, telling them, “Hamas should kill more of you,” “May Allah kill all the Jews,” and “All Jews should die,” according to the District Attorney’s Office.

While Amin pursued the Israelis, he blasted music from a speaker, which he later described to police as “Hamas music.”

The Jewish group tried to report Amin to a security guard, according to the indictment, then headed to a train station to leave Times Square, but Amin continued to follow them, saying, “All Jews are crybabies,” and “I want to kill you for Gaza.” After around 10 minutes of harassment, Amin ran up behind the victim and punched him in the back of the head, causing substantial pain and minor injuries.

Amin fled the scene and the Israeli tourist and his friends followed him. A police officer joined the pursuit, caught Amin and arrested him, the DA’s office said.

While under arrest, Amin continued to shout antisemitic statements, including, “God kill all the Jewish people,” the office said.

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The attack was one of 69 antisemitic incidents reported to New York City police in October 2023, more than double the total in the preceding two months combined.

Jews are targeted in hate crimes far more than any other group in New York City, according to police data.