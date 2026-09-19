Firefighters trying to extinguish Aramco fuel tank fire near Riyadh airport after blasts
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — An Aramco fuel tank near Riyadh’s international airport is on fire, according to an AFP journalist, after people in the city reported hearing explosions.
Firefighters can be seen trying to extinguish the flames of a burnt-out fuel tank with the Saudi oil giant Aramco logo appearing on the structure.
More from today’s Liveblog:
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here