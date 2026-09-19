Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 19, 2026

Firefighters trying to extinguish Aramco fuel tank fire near Riyadh airport after blasts

By AFP Today, 5:31 pm
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RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — An Aramco fuel tank near Riyadh’s international airport is on fire, according to an AFP journalist, after people in the city reported hearing explosions.

Firefighters can be seen trying to extinguish the flames of a burnt-out fuel tank with the Saudi oil giant Aramco logo appearing on the structure.

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