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Yemen’s Houthis say Saudis have launched 26 strikes on their territory over past day

By AFP Today, 9:46 pm
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DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Yemen’s Houthis say that Saudi Arabia has launched 26 strikes against areas under their control in the past 24 hours, as the pro-Iran group and Yemen’s Riyadh-backed government clash in the country’s revived civil war.

The group says that the number of Saudi strikes on its positions had reached 300 over the last week, saying they targeted areas across Houthi-held Yemen.

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