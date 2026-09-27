Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 27, 2026

Man who threatened officer while escaping arrest in Tel Aviv is caught in Eilat, police say

By Noam Lehmann Today, 3:05 pm
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Police announce the arrest of a Tel Aviv man who escaped to Eilat after threatening to harm an officer and his family early this month.

The suspect, 47, was arrested in Eilat last night following a report of another “incident of threats” in a shopping mall in the city. His arrest has been extended in court until tomorrow, police say.

According to police, officers who responded to the incident in Eilat last night discovered the suspect was the same man whom other officers tried to detain following a dispute between neighbors in Tel Aviv earlier this month.

During the attempted Tel Aviv arrest, the suspect refused to obey the officers’ orders and, “while escaping, threatened to harm an officer and his family,” police say.

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