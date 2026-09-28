PM reportedly met officials from Mideast countries that don’t have ties with Israel during UAE visit

During his snap Sunday visit to the United Arab Emirates to meet with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also met with senior officials from several other Middle Eastern countries, including several that don’t have ties with Israel, the Kan public broadcaster reports.

Among the planes that landed in Abu Dhabi at the same time as Netanyahu’s visit were a government plane from Libya, a Hercules aircraft from Morocco, a military plane from Qatar and an Emirati government plane that came from Riyadh, Kan says, in a report that had to clear Israel’s military censor.

The session was held to discuss Iran, Kan reports, adding that the expanded meeting was held after Netanyahu met with bin Zayed.