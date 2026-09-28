Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 28, 2026

UAE confirms yesterday’s meeting between Netanyahu, Emirati president MBZ

By Lazar Berman Today, 10:48 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

The United Arab Emirates officially acknowledges yesterday’s meeting between Emirati President Mohammed bin Zayed and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Israel and ways to strengthen and develop them,” says the official Emirates News Agency.

The statement makes no mention of the reports that Netanyahu asked the Emirati leader during his brief trip to deny that he had warned him about a looming Hamas threat ahead of the terror group’s October 7, 2023, invasion.

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