Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, September 28, 2026
UAE confirms yesterday’s meeting between Netanyahu, Emirati president MBZ
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
The United Arab Emirates officially acknowledges yesterday’s meeting between Emirati President Mohammed bin Zayed and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Israel and ways to strengthen and develop them,” says the official Emirates News Agency.
The statement makes no mention of the reports that Netanyahu asked the Emirati leader during his brief trip to deny that he had warned him about a looming Hamas threat ahead of the terror group’s October 7, 2023, invasion.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Netanyahu’s office: UAE visit dealt only with bilateral ties, regional challenges
- Israel’s envoy to the Netherlands likely to be summoned for reprimand over retaliatory measures for West Bank trade ban
- Israel says more than 40 countries boycotting UN commemoration of antisemitic 2001 Durban conference
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