Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, September 28, 2026
Trump denies report that he’s considering offering Iran sanctions relief in exchange for nuke concessions
Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief
Trump denies a report on Axios and Channel 12 revealing that he is considering offering Iran sanctions relief in exchange for concessions on Tehran’s nuclear program.
“This is untrue. I offered them NOTHING!” Trump writes on Truth Social.
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