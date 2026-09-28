Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 28, 2026

Trump denies report that he’s considering offering Iran sanctions relief in exchange for nuke concessions

By Jacob Magid Today, 1:18 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

Trump denies a report on Axios and Channel 12 revealing that he is considering offering Iran sanctions relief in exchange for concessions on Tehran’s nuclear program.

“This is untrue. I offered them NOTHING!” Trump writes on Truth Social.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.