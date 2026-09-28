Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 28, 2026

Netanyahu’s office: UAE visit dealt only with bilateral ties, regional challenges

By Lazar Berman Today, 11:24 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Immediately after the UAE put out a statement confirming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Abu Dhabi yesterday, the Prime Minister’s Office does the same, despite effectively doing so hours earlier in a different statement.

In a separate statement, the PMO denies that Netanyahu asked UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed to publicly deny that he gave the premier a warning before the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. “Fake news,” says the PMO. “The visit dealt only with strengthening bilateral ties and regional challenges.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.