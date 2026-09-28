Netanyahu’s office: UAE visit dealt only with bilateral ties, regional challenges

Immediately after the UAE put out a statement confirming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Abu Dhabi yesterday, the Prime Minister’s Office does the same, despite effectively doing so hours earlier in a different statement.

In a separate statement, the PMO denies that Netanyahu asked UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed to publicly deny that he gave the premier a warning before the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. “Fake news,” says the PMO. “The visit dealt only with strengthening bilateral ties and regional challenges.”