Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 18, 2026
More US troops killed in Iran war than Pentagon has announced — report
More US troops have died during the war with Iran than the Pentagon has publicly disclosed, The Washington Post reports, citing six US officials familiar with the Defense Department’s internal casualty accounting data.
There have been at least 22 military fatalities, four more than the data available in the Pentagon’s public database, the newspaper cites five of the officials as saying.
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