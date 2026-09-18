Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 18, 2026

More US troops killed in Iran war than Pentagon has announced — report

By Reuters Today, 9:41 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
An Army carry team moves a flag-draped transfer case with the remains of US Army Reserve soldier Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, of White Bear Lake, Minn., who was killed in a drone strike at a command center in Kuwait after the US and Israel launched its military campaign against Iran, past US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump during a casualty return, March 7, 2026, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
An Army carry team moves a flag-draped transfer case with the remains of US Army Reserve soldier Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, of White Bear Lake, Minn., who was killed in a drone strike at a command center in Kuwait after the US and Israel launched its military campaign against Iran, past US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump during a casualty return, March 7, 2026, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

More US troops have died during the war with Iran than the Pentagon has publicly disclosed, The Washington Post reports, citing six US officials familiar with the Defense Department’s internal casualty accounting data.

There have been at least 22 military fatalities, four more than the data available in the Pentagon’s public database, the newspaper cites five of the officials as saying.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.