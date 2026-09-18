Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 18, 2026

Trump announces ban on CNN, MSNOW and Politico from White House, accusing them of ‘fake news’

By AFP Today, 10:16 pm
1 Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
US President Donald Trump departs after speaking with reporters during a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, April 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
US President Donald Trump departs after speaking with reporters during a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, April 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump says he is banning news outlets CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, accusing them without specifics of reporting “fiction and lies.”

“I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW… and Politico… from the White House as a result of their constant ‘reporting’ FAKE NEWS!” Trump says on his Truth Social network.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.