Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 18, 2026
Trump announces ban on CNN, MSNOW and Politico from White House, accusing them of ‘fake news’
WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump says he is banning news outlets CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, accusing them without specifics of reporting “fiction and lies.”
“I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW… and Politico… from the White House as a result of their constant ‘reporting’ FAKE NEWS!” Trump says on his Truth Social network.
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