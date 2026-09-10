UN nuclear watchdog chief says construction observed at Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain

The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog said Thursday that the agency has observed construction activity at Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain, which Western intelligence has flagged as a site likely used to store nuclear material.

“There are some indications that there is movement around this construction site,” International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi told Bloomberg. “We don’t have any concrete information as to activities that may be taking place there.”

The IAEA has not sent inspectors into the heavily fortified underground complex, in the Natanz nuclear facility in central Iran, but is relying on remote imagery, Grossi told the news outlet.

Iran’s leaders are thought to have commissioned the underground complex following a 2020 explosion, allegedly caused by Israel, that significantly harmed a centrifuge assembly site in Natanz.

“They said at the time, ‘We are going to put everything in tunnels, inside a mountain’,” Grossi said. “This was going to be impermeable and protected from attacks.”

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Since Israel and the US struck Iran’s nuclear sites during the 12-day war in June 2025, Iran hasn’t given IAEA inspectors access to nuclear sites that were affected by the strikes.

The IAEA also has been unable to verify the status of Iran’s stockpile of near weapons-grade uranium since the June bombing.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said the United States may hit Pickaxe ​Mountain, urging Tehran to be cautious.

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“We notice there’s a little activity at Pickaxe. I would advise Iran not to get cute because we will have to hit them very hard,” Trump said in a speech at the midterm Republican convention.

Also on Wednesday, the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies said in a statement that an analysis of six years of multisource imagery at Pickaxe Mountain indicated a surge in construction.

The imagery “reveals a clear three-phase activity signature across the five key points of interest and the roads connecting them, indicating a site that has shifted from active excavation toward probable internal construction and continued exterior reinforcement,” the think tank said.

“Together, these images reveal more road activity at Pickaxe Mountain in 2026 than at any point in the site’s history. There is a clear surge in construction activity in 2026 that corresponds to the raising and hardening of the portal accesses, paving of the internal road network, reinforcement around access areas, and the flattening and removal of excavation spoil,” it said.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.