Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 13, 2026
Ship hit by projectile while transiting Hormuz strait — UK maritime agency
A vessel has been struck by an unknown projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations says.
It says the crew’s status, damage assessment and environmental impact are unknown.
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