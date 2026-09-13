Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 13, 2026

Tehran says boat hit in Hormuz was Iranian commercial vessel

By AFP Today, 4:37 pm
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A ship struck in the Strait of Hormuz, killing one person and injuring three, was an Iranian commercial vessel, local Iranian authorities say.

“A merchant vessel was struck around 5:00 am (0130 GMT) this morning off the coasts of Hengam and Qeshm islands. One person was killed and three others were injured,” Qeshm city governor Amir Teymouri says, according to state TV, without specifying the origin of the strike.

Several explosions were reported overnight around Qeshm, the largest island in the Hormuz Strait.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations monitor later says it had received reports of a vessel being struck by an unknown projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

“A fire has broken out onboard the vessel following the reported attack. Local authorities are on the scene and assisting in evacuating crew members,” it adds without elaborating further on the attack.

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