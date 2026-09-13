2:52 am

Iran’s president says country ‘won’t surrender’ to US

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian attends the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India, September 12, 2026. (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin/Pool Photo via AP)
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian attends the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India, September 12, 2026. (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin/Pool Photo via AP)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says his country “won’t surrender,” amid the ongoing conflict with the United States.

“If Americans are warriors, let them face our valiant military forces,” Pezeshkian writes on X. “Why wage war on civilian infrastructure, food supplies, and livelihoods? If they’re human, why deny people access to water, food, and medicine? Our people can’t be bullied into submission. Iran won’t surrender.”

2:49 am

Palestinian said brutally beaten by settlers in central West Bank; no arrests made

A 23-year-old Palestinian man was brutally beaten during a settler raid on the central West Bank village of Beitillu on Saturday evening, according to Arabic media reports.

The victim was photographed bruised and bloodied in an ambulance as he was evacuated to a nearby hospital.

Additional footage showed settlers armed with clubs walking away from the area after apparently carrying out the attack.

There are no reports of arrests, which are highly rare in cases of settler violence, even though they take place on a daily basis.

Key Update
1:31 am

Yemen’s Houthis announce drone and missile attack on base in southern Saudi Arabia

By AFP

Houthi fighters in Yemen say they used drones and missiles to attack a military base in southern Saudi Arabia.

The attack at the Sharurah base targeted “weapons depots and command and control centers that are managing the aggression against our nation and people,” Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree writes on X.

The date of the operation isn’t specified. Clashes have increased this week between the Iran-allied Houthis and Yemeni government forces, which are backed by Riyadh.

Key Update
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10:44 pm

Two hurt by Houthi projectile on Saudi Arabia’s southern border

By AFP

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi authorities say a Houthi projectile wounded two people in an area along the country’s southern border with Yemen, hours after the government issued alerts warning of the risk of possible attacks.

The civil defense directorate says its “teams in Al-Tuwal Governorate, Jazan Region, responded to an incident involving a projectile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia, resulting in two injuries and material damage to a mosque, several buildings, and vehicles.”

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