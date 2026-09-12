Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 12, 2026

Yemen’s Houthis announce drone and missile attack on base in southern Saudi Arabia

By AFP Today, 1:31 am
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Houthi fighters in Yemen say they used drones and missiles to attack a military base in southern Saudi Arabia.

The attack at the Sharurah base targeted “weapons depots and command and control centers that are managing the aggression against our nation and people,” Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree writes on X.

The date of the operation isn’t specified. Clashes have increased this week between the Iran-allied Houthis and Yemeni government forces, which are backed by Riyadh.

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