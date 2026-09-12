Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 13, 2026

Palestinian said brutally beaten by settlers in central West Bank; no arrests made

Today, 2:49 am
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A 23-year-old Palestinian man was brutally beaten during a settler raid on the central West Bank village of Beitillu on Saturday evening, according to Arabic media reports.

The victim was photographed bruised and bloodied in an ambulance as he was evacuated to a nearby hospital.

Additional footage showed settlers armed with clubs walking away from the area after apparently carrying out the attack.

There are no reports of arrests, which are highly rare in cases of settler violence, even though they take place on a daily basis.

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