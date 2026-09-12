Palestinian said brutally beaten by settlers in central West Bank; no arrests made

A 23-year-old Palestinian man was brutally beaten during a settler raid on the central West Bank village of Beitillu on Saturday evening, according to Arabic media reports.

The victim was photographed bruised and bloodied in an ambulance as he was evacuated to a nearby hospital.

Additional footage showed settlers armed with clubs walking away from the area after apparently carrying out the attack.

לינצ׳ אכזרי,

בחור פלסטיני תושב הכפר ביתילו נפת רמאללה אל-בירה, מחמוד אבו רדוואן, הוכה באלימות קשה באלות ע״י חבורה של מתנחלים מקן הטרור המקומי. כתוצאה מהתקיפה הוא פונה לבית החולים האשראקטי ברמאללה כשהוא סובל מחבלות קשות ופצעים עמוקים באזורי הראש, החזה והבטן.

התוקפים – מיטב הנוער… pic.twitter.com/F3gboUv9St — מסתכלים לכיבוש בעיניים (@Mistaclim) September 12, 2026

There are no reports of arrests, which are highly rare in cases of settler violence, even though they take place on a daily basis.