Iran’s president says country ‘won’t surrender’ to US

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says his country “won’t surrender,” amid the ongoing conflict with the United States.

“If Americans are warriors, let them face our valiant military forces,” Pezeshkian writes on X. “Why wage war on civilian infrastructure, food supplies, and livelihoods? If they’re human, why deny people access to water, food, and medicine? Our people can’t be bullied into submission. Iran won’t surrender.”