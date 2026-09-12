3:02 am

Iraq orders closure of border crossing with Iran amid hunt for perpetrators of attack on Saudi pipeline — sources

By Reuters

Iraq has ordered the closure of the Shalamcheh border crossing between Iraq and Iran as a precautionary measure after the latest drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, two security sources tell Reuters.

The sources say a wide-scale operation is underway to pursue perpetrators of the attack on Saudi Arabia.

2:20 am

Next round of Israel-Lebanon talks delayed until October — US official

By Jacob Magid
Israel's Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter, State Department Chief of Staff Daniel Holler, US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa and Lebanese Ambassador to the US Nada Hamadeh attend a meeting between Israeli and Lebanese delegations hosted by the United States at the State Department in Washington, DC, on June 3, 2026. (Oliver Contreras / AFP)
Israel's Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter, State Department Chief of Staff Daniel Holler, US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa and Lebanese Ambassador to the US Nada Hamadeh attend a meeting between Israeli and Lebanese delegations hosted by the United States at the State Department in Washington, DC, on June 3, 2026. (Oliver Contreras / AFP)

The next round of US-mediated talks between Israel and Lebanon has been pushed off until next month, a State Department official says.

The next round was supposed to take place next week in Rome but now will now be held in October, the official says, adding that the two countries’ ambassadors will still meet at the State Department to discuss implementing the framework deal meant to disarm Hezbollah and phase the IDF out of southern Lebanon.

Scheduling conflicts led to the delay, an Israeli official says, though the development suggests slowing momentum amid Israel’s upcoming elections and Hezbollah’s refusal.

A Lebanese official told The Times of Israel that “indiscriminate” IDF strikes in southern Lebanon is undermining Beirut efforts to disarm Hezbollah, while Jerusalem argues that the Lebanese Armed Forces is not yet up for the task.

1:34 am

Iraqi PM announces dismissal of military commander after drone attacks on Saudi Arabia

By Reuters

An Iraqi military commander has been dismissed after investigations confirmed the latest drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia originated from Iraq, according to a statement by Iraq’s prime minister’s office.

The commander led operations in Maysan province in southern Iraq, according to the statement.

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12:37 am

Iran frees Jewish Iranian-American jailed for visiting Israel to attend son’s bar mitzvah, but bars him from leaving country

By Agencies
This undated photo provided by the Hekmati family on March 5, 2026, shows Kamran Hekmati. (Hekmati Family via AP)
This undated photo provided by the Hekmati family on March 5, 2026, shows Kamran Hekmati. (Hekmati Family via AP)

A Jewish Iranian American jeweler from New York has been released from prison in Iran, but he is prohibited from leaving the country, according to his family and federal officials.

Kamran Hekmati was let out of Tehran’s notorious Evin prison on September 5 after completing about half of a two-year sentence, his family writes on a website advocating for his release.

The family says they are also “desperately afraid for his health and well-being” as he requires regular medical checkups to ensure his bladder cancer doesn’t relapse.

“The Iranian regime couldn’t care less,” the family writes of Hekmati’s medical challenges. “Much like other wrongful detention cases in Iran, Kamran appears to be caught up in Iran’s traditional approach of detaining Americans to obtain political concessions from the US.”

Representatives for the family and the federal government don’t say where Hekmati, who turned 62 in August, is currently staying in Iran.

But Shohreh Nowfar, Hekmati’s cousin in California, says that the family is “excited” and hopeful that his passport can be returned soon so he can leave the country, which has been at war with the US and Israel for more than six months now.

“We continue to hope this is a signal from the Iranian side as to their willingness to send Kamran home,” adds Kieran Ramsey, chief investigative officer at Global Reach, a US nonprofit working on Hekmati’s case.

The Iranian American owns a jewelry business in Manhattan’s Diamond District and has lived with his family for years in Great Neck Estates, on suburban Long Island.

He was arrested by Iranian authorities last July after having his passport seized while trying to fly out of the airport in Tehran that May.

Hekmati’s family says he was charged under an Iranian law that bans Iranian citizens from visiting Israel within the last 10 years. But they maintain his last trip to Israel was 13 years ago — prior to the passage of the law — for his son’s bar mitzvah.

“Mr. Hekmati did nothing wrong,” says US Representative Thomas Suozzi, a Long Island Democrat who advocated for the State Department to officially designate Hekmati as wrongfully detained earlier this year. “We cannot rest until he is reunited with his family.”

The State Department similarly calls on Iran to lift its so-called exit ban so Hekmati can return to the US. It also says the country should “immediately release” Iranian American journalist Reza Valizadeh and other Americans “unjustly detained in Iran.”

Valizadeh and Hekmati are the two Americans so far officially designated as wrongfully detained in Iran, while up to eight others who have not been publicly named are prohibited from leaving the country, according to Ramsey.

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