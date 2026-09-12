Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 12, 2026

Israeli-made documentary about AI-assisted killing in Gaza wins Venice special jury prize

By AFP and ToI Staff Today, 9:53 pm
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Journalist and director Rachel Szor and Israeli journalist and filmmaker Yuval Abraham attend the photocall of “Naza” presented in competition at the 83rd International Venice Film Festival, at Venice Lido on September 10, 2026. (Stefano Rellandini/AFP)
Journalist and director Rachel Szor and Israeli journalist and filmmaker Yuval Abraham attend the photocall of “Naza” presented in competition at the 83rd International Venice Film Festival, at Venice Lido on September 10, 2026. (Stefano Rellandini/AFP)

VENICE, Italy — A new documentary about Israel’s AI-assisted killing of Palestinian civilians in Gaza by two Israeli directors wins a special jury prize at the Venice Film Festival.

“NAZA,” by Oscar-winning Israeli directors Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, had been tipped by some critics for the top Golden Lion prize for best film after a record-breaking 25-minute ovation at its premiere on Thursday.

The Israeli-made film “NAZA” uses conversations with 24 different Israeli military or intelligence whistleblowers who spoke on condition that their identities be protected, with interviewees describing how they felt like they worked in a killing “factory” or a lethal video game.

The Israeli military said Friday it “categorically rejects” allegations made in the new documentary.

The Israeli military on Friday criticized the use of anonymous testimonies in the film, saying the identities of the whistleblowers “cannot be verified,” including whether they served in the military or in what capacity.

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