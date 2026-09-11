Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026

Iraqi PM announces dismissal of military commander after drone attacks on Saudi Arabia

By Reuters Today, 1:34 am
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An Iraqi military commander has been dismissed after investigations confirmed the latest drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia originated from Iraq, according to a statement by Iraq’s prime minister’s office.

The commander led operations in Maysan province in southern Iraq, according to the statement.

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