Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026
Iraqi PM announces dismissal of military commander after drone attacks on Saudi Arabia
An Iraqi military commander has been dismissed after investigations confirmed the latest drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia originated from Iraq, according to a statement by Iraq’s prime minister’s office.
The commander led operations in Maysan province in southern Iraq, according to the statement.
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