Iran-Oman Hormuz deal won’t immediately reopen strait, source tells Iranian media
An understanding between Iran and Oman does not provide for the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz but establishes the basis on which it could reopen, an Iranian source tells the semi-official Tasnim news agency on Saturday.
The source says the arrangement would be a step toward Iran exercising sovereignty over the strait and that its reopening depended entirely on the United States meeting Tehran’s conditions.
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