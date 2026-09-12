Joint List and Ra’am sign surplus-vote deal ahead of Oct. 27 elections
The Joint List of predominantly Arab factions Hadash, Ta’al and Balad has signed a surplus-vote deal with Ra’am, with the aim of maximizing their representation in the next Knesset.
The agreement allows the electoral slates to run independently while pooling their surplus votes when the final Knesset seats are allocated, increasing the chances that one of them will pick up an additional seat.
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