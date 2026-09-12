Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 12, 2026

Anthropic CEO calls on AI firms to move ahead more cautiously with development

By AFP Today, 5:53 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

NEW YORK — Anthropic CEO and co-founder Dario Amodei calls on artificial intelligence (AI) firms to move forward more slowly and cautiously with the development of the powerful technology, saying that risk prevention is paramount.

“We must slow the pace at which we improve the capabilities of AI models. Progress will still seem fast, and we must make wise use of the time we gain,” Amodei writes in a blog post.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.