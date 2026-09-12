Anthropic CEO calls on AI firms to move ahead more cautiously with development
NEW YORK — Anthropic CEO and co-founder Dario Amodei calls on artificial intelligence (AI) firms to move forward more slowly and cautiously with the development of the powerful technology, saying that risk prevention is paramount.
“We must slow the pace at which we improve the capabilities of AI models. Progress will still seem fast, and we must make wise use of the time we gain,” Amodei writes in a blog post.
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