Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 12, 2026

Tech bosses Sam Altman and Elon Musk back slowing AI development

By AFP Today, 8:37 pm
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NEW YORK — OpenAI chief Sam Altman and xAI boss Elon Musk say they agree with Anthropic boss Dario Amodei on the need to tap the brakes on the development of artificial intelligence, after several worrying incidents.

“I agree with Dario,” Altman writes on X, adding that his company would follow Amodei’s lead in welcoming third-party safety evaluators.

“Dario is right,” Musk chimes in.

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