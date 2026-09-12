Tech bosses Sam Altman and Elon Musk back slowing AI development

NEW YORK — OpenAI chief Sam Altman and xAI boss Elon Musk say they agree with Anthropic boss Dario Amodei on the need to tap the brakes on the development of artificial intelligence, after several worrying incidents.

“I agree with Dario,” Altman writes on X, adding that his company would follow Amodei’s lead in welcoming third-party safety evaluators.

“Dario is right,” Musk chimes in.

I agree with Dario that we need to pace the frontier. This has been a primary topic of discussions we've had at OpenAI in recent weeks. Committing to having independent evaluators with employee-like access is a great idea, and we will do the same. We'll have more to share soon. https://t.co/1YhhIybZX7 — Sam Altman (@sama) September 12, 2026

Dario is right https://t.co/EwKgqQGaUo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 12, 2026