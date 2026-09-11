Chabad cancels Rosh Hashanah event in Phuket due to security concerns

A mass dinner to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, on the tourist island of Phuket in Thailand, was cancelled at the last minute, with organizers saying that it came at the request of Israeli security officials concerned that local protests against the gathering could have turned violent.

“Dear guests! Due to a request from Israeli security officials, we deeply regret that we are canceling the event. Please do not approach the area,” said the statement from the local Chabad House that was organizing the event.

“The protesters could become violent, and it is dangerous,” read the message sent to those who registered for the holiday dinner.

Earlier Friday, some 500 Thais staged a protest near the Chabad House, with signs seen reading “SAVE PHUKET NO ISRAEL” and chants like “Free Palestine.”

It followed several days of protests against Israelis on the island, and in the capital Bangkok, some of them tinged with antisemitic rhetoric.

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Protesters have been demonstrating for several days to shut down the event. However, Thai authorities said Thursday that the event would be allowed to go as planned.

More than 500 Save Phuket protesters, including Thai Buddhist and Muslim networks, gathered at Patong Beach before marching with placards to Chabad House to oppose activities organised by the local Jewish community. Akkhrawut Kraisisombat addressed the crowd after arriving from… Advertisement — Thenationthailand (@Thenationth) September 11, 2026

Organizers had initially said they would scale back the number of guests from 1,000 to 800, and would end at 9 p.m. in a bid to ease security concerns, but ultimately called it off.

Phuket Deputy Governor Khetrat Chansilp was cited by the Bangkok Post as saying the organizers had argued that canceling the event would harm Phuket’s image and cause financial losses.

US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun posted on X Friday that he was deeply concerned by “rising antisemitic rhetoric in Thailand. The State Department remains in close contact with Thai authorities to ensure that the Jewish community is protected during the holiday season.”

On Thursday, hundreds of Thais rallied against Israeli tourists outside Israel’s embassy in Bangkok. The gathering was led by Thai conspiracy theorist Sondhi Limthongkul, who read out a letter to Israel’s ambassador Alona Fisher-Kamm, claiming Chabad centers were buying up Thai land to “advance the objectives orchestrated and funded by international Zionist networks.”

He later travelled to Phuket to lead the Friday protests.

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Some protesters had displayed antisemitic messages, including “Jews out” and “You Jewish folks don’t understand Thai culture, so get out.” Other signs read “Thailand is not for sale” and “Boycott Israel.”

Recent tourist-reported controversies in Thailand have involved people of various nationalities. One involved an Israeli deported last week after he was convicted of threatening the owner of a zoo on the resort island of Koh Samui that had displayed a Palestinian flag.

In response, Israeli embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Rami Teplitskiy has said, “The embassy will continue to work hard to foster sustainable friendship and ensure everyone enjoys Thailand with mutual respect.”

Ambassador Fisher-Kamm met with Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow to address solutions to help de-escalate the situation. However, the foreign minister reiterated that Thailand could not “stand idly by” if tourists act detrimentally against Thailand or Thais.

Thailand’s economy is heavily dependent on tourism, but has also implemented new measures to ensure visitors respect the country’s norms.

Thailand is also a highly popular destination for Israeli tourists, who last year generated about $1.2 billion of the $48 billion Thailand saw from tourists.