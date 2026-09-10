9/11 families, responders recreate Twin Towers in light over New York Harbor

A drone show recreated the Twin Towers in light over New York Harbor on Wednesday ahead of the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, al-Qaeda terror attack.

The show featured 2,977 drones — one for each victim killed when hijackers crashed planes into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and rural southwestern Pennsylvania.

It was organized by families of 9/11 victims and New York Fire Department members who responded to the attack at the World Trade Center, where 2,753 civilians, firefighters and law enforcement officers were killed.

The drones flew up in two helix-shaped columns that stretched out into the shape of the towers.

The columns’ shape was meant to invoke the unbuilt World Cultural Center that had been proposed to replace the office complex destroyed in the attack, organizers said in a statement.

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Terry Strada, president of 9/11 Families United, dedicated the show in memory of her slain husband Tom and “all the beautiful souls we lost on September 11.”

A drone show lit up the skies over New York Harbor, with 2,977 lights honoring the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks. The display culminated in the outline of the Twin Towers at full architectural scale. https://t.co/BsJkUCGI7W pic.twitter.com/XqE0JJzitD — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) September 10, 2026

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“May these lights carry their memory upward and remind the world that even in our darkest hour, their light still shines,” she said. “To illuminate the sky is to remind a new generation not only of all we lost, but of who we became in the aftermath, one nation united in grief, in love and in resolve, rising together from the ashes.”

The anniversary of the al-Qaeda terror attack will be marked on Friday.