Reports: IDF troops arrest Palestinian Authority security officer
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Palestinian media outlets report that IDF troops arrested Majdi Amer, a colonel in the Palestinian Authority’s Preventive Security Service, this morning in the village of Kafr Qallil, south of Nablus.
The arrest of an officer in the PA security forces is a relatively rare occurrence.
The circumstances surrounding the arrest are unclear.
The IDF has yet to comment.
مصادر محلية: قوات الاحـ.tـلال تعتقل "مجدي عامر" عقب محاصرة منزله خلال اقتحام قرية كفر قليل شرق نابلس. pic.twitter.com/2vwQdC6kfm
— فلسطين بوست (@PalpostN) September 23, 2026
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