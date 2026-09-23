Reports: IDF troops arrest Palestinian Authority security officer

Palestinian media outlets report that IDF troops arrested Majdi Amer, a colonel in the Palestinian Authority’s Preventive Security Service, this morning in the village of Kafr Qallil, south of Nablus.

The arrest of an officer in the PA security forces is a relatively rare occurrence.

The circumstances surrounding the arrest are unclear.

The IDF has yet to comment.

مصادر محلية: قوات الاحـ.tـلال تعتقل "مجدي عامر" عقب محاصرة منزله خلال اقتحام قرية كفر قليل شرق نابلس. pic.twitter.com/2vwQdC6kfm — فلسطين بوست (@PalpostN) September 23, 2026