Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Reports: IDF troops arrest Palestinian Authority security officer

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 8:56 am
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Palestinian media outlets report that IDF troops arrested Majdi Amer, a colonel in the Palestinian Authority’s Preventive Security Service, this morning in the village of Kafr Qallil, south of Nablus.

The arrest of an officer in the PA security forces is a relatively rare occurrence.

The circumstances surrounding the arrest are unclear.

The IDF has yet to comment.

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